LeAnn Rimes, 39, Flashes Her Killer Arms And Abs In New Backstage Pics On IG



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

LeAnn Rimes is back performing. And she just dropped a set of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

In the backstage pics, the 39-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer is wearing a stunning black cutout dress that flashed her incredibly sculpted arms and abs. And wow, she couldn't look stronger if she tried!

But how exactly does LeAnn stay in such fine shape? For starters, she's consistent with her training and makes sure to do at least four sessions a week.

LeAnn Rimes is back performing onstage and she is positively glowing. The 39-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer just dropped some gorgeous backstage pics on Instagram following a recent concert in Palm Springs, California. And in the snaps, she's wearing a black cutout dress that highlighted her super strong arms and abs.

"Backstage or Broadway 🎭 Thank you to everyone that came out to our first shows of 2022! The energy was 🔥 #behindthescenes #wereback #lrlive2022," she captioned the pics.

And her followers were absolutely here for it: "Gorgeous as always!❤️❤️🔥❤️," one fan commented. While another wrote, "Gorgeous! Love your dress."

Of course, LeAnn didn't get that fit by just sitting around. In fact, she's quite dedicated to her fitness and told Us Weekly that she works out at least four times a week. “I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room.” she said. She also noted that she and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, like to hike and take SoulCycle classes together.

And for a relatively low-impact workout, LeAnn likes to get her heart pumping by jumping on the trampoline, as evidenced by this IG post:

She also gets active outside the gym and is a tennis fan:

Story continues

Her diet, of course, plays a huge role in helping her stay fit. "Nourishment usually looks like high-quality, healthy, whole foods, but sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women’s Health. "It’s all a balance."





She starts her day with Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie and tucks into leftovers for lunch: "Our leftovers range from mushroom and poblano tacos in almond flour tortillas to smoky white bean and greens soup, to a delicious chicken and veggie stir fry," she explains.

And dinner is usually some kind of protein like marinated and baked tempeh or grilled chicken with tons of greens and veggies—plus a glass of wine. But she also likes to indulge and never skips dessert.

"I am a bit of an after-dinner snacker," LeAnn says. "Barnana dark chocolate banana bites are my favorite treat and I love an apple with a little peanut butter."

Pass the treats, please!

You Might Also Like