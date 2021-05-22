LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

LeAnn Rimes looked absolutely incredible in a new photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Her outfit of choice — or at least the color — was an ode to LeAnn recently finding out her DNA heritage test.

LeAnn, who turns 39 in August, recently celebrated her 10th anniversary with her husband Eddie Cibrian.

It's definitely easy being wearing green for LeAnn Rimes.

The 38-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in a new photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday. In it, she can be seen wearing a sparkling green bikini by Oseree as she lays in grass. Her outfit of choice — or at least the color — was an ode to LeAnn recently finding out her DNA heritage test. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…. English/Northern European 46%, Scotland 25%, Wales 18%, Ireland 8%, Norway 3%. Representing my Irish ☘️ blood. Now all I need are several pints of @homeofguinness," she captioned her photo.

Naturally, fans couldn't help but comment on the picture. "And 100% beautiful and talented," one person said. "So cute!" another chimed in. While many others simply responded with fire and green heart emojis. (A lot of people were curious about which DNA test she used, and while we're not sure, two top-rated ones are 23+Me and AncestryDNA.)

LeAnn, who turns 39 in August, recently celebrated her 10th anniversary with her husband Eddie Cibrian. In April, we saw the two together in Mexico, where LeAnn shared so many great photos of the couple on Instagram.

Currently, LeAnn is gearing up to start a summer/fall tour, which includes cities across the United States. She also has a candle collection, as well as apparel on her site, Soul of Everle. And has been an advocate for those with psoriasis, a skin condition which she has had since the age of 2.

Needless to say, LeAnn is super busy these days, but we love that she keeps her fans updated on her day-to-day activities.

