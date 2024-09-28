Leandro Trossard rescues Arsenal again in turning point for Gabriel Martinelli

What looked like being a routine win for Arsenal turned out to be a dramatic victory.

At half-time here, Arsenal were cruising. Two goals to the good, they had enjoyed 75 per cent possession during the opening 45 minutes and Leicester hadn’t had a single shot on target.

Within the space 20 minutes, though, the game had suddenly turned thanks to two James Justin goals.

It meant Arsenal had to rely on late heroics to claim a valuable three points, which must have felt all the more sweeter after Manchester City drew at Newcastle earlier in the day.

Clutch Trossard to the rescue - again

Arsenal fans shouldn’t really be surprised by now. Whenever crunch time comes around, it feels inevitable that Leandro Trossard steps up to the plate.

What a signing he has proved to be and once more the Belgian was excellent here, impressing as a false nine.

Trossard could easily have had a hat-trick, maybe even more, hitting the post and also being denied by a stunning save from Mads Hermansen.

Leicester goalkeeper Hermansen was outstanding in the second half and at times was on what felt like a one-man mission to deny Arsenal.

The goal that eventually beat him was, perhaps, always the one it was going to be, an own goal, but Trossard had a big part to play in it.

Bukayo Saka swung a 17th corner to the back post and Trossard was there to flick it goalwards, with Wilfred Ndidi turning the ball into his own net.

If there was any doubt that was Trossard’s goal, there was none with his late effort as the Belgian finished well inside the box from Gabriel Martinelli’s cut-back.

Mr Clutch: Leandro Trossard has made a habit of scoring crucial goals for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Magnificent Martinelli ends goal drought

Time will tell, but this match felt like a turning point for Martinelli. The Brazilian has been on a difficult run of form, however he looked much more like his usual self here.

It was his goal, his first for Arsenal since March in fact, that seemed to transform Martinelli. Suddenly, the winger looked a different player, shoulders back and full of confidence.

Given his struggles it was an excellent finish, too. Jurrien Timber picked out Martinelli on the edge of the box and he struck the ball first time, guiding it into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian had his tail up after that, taking on defenders and playing with the sort of drive that makes him such a threat.

He set up Trossard for Arsenal’s second just before the break and could have had a second himself, but blazed an effort over the crossbar.

After earning a recall to the Brazil squad on Friday, this was a big 24 hours for Martinelli and what he hopes will be the start of a turnaround.

Timber catches the eye from right-back

With every game, it is beginning to make sense why Mikel Arteta bemoaned the loss of Timber last season.

The Dutchman started this campaign in brilliant form, so much so he looked like the left-back Arsenal have been crying out for.

In the past two games, however, Timber has shown his versatility by impressing on the other flank.

With Ben White out injured, Timber has stepped up and, after a great defensive display at Manchester City, he was lethal going forward against Leicester.

The 23-year-old set up Arsenal’s opening goal and in total he created seven chances during a brilliant performance.

Timber linked up well with Saka, repeatedly getting forward on the overlap, and it is clear to see he will be a valuable weapon this season.