Leandro Trossard hails ‘perfect’ Bukayo Saka moment for first Arsenal goal in hint at blossoming partnership

Bukayo Saka’s cross to set up Leandro Trossard’s first Arsenal goal has been lauded as “perfect” by the new Gunners winger.

The Belgian put Arsenal a goal up in their controversial draw with Brentford on Saturday, finishing off a ball in from the right flank by Saka and he spoke after the game about his already positive connection with his teammate.

“I saw [Saka] on the ball, I knew I had to make it at the back post,” Trossard told the club website.

“It was a perfect cross and luckily I scored it. It was perfect for us to get the lead, and a perfect moment I think. But like I said, it’s nice to score, but it’s nicer if you can get the win of course.”

There are calls for Trossard to be given the nod over Gabriel Martinelli in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up when Arsenal face Manchester City on Wednesday.

The former Brighton man is confident his new team will go into the match on the top of their game despite a slight downturn in results.

He noted: “Of course its always nice if you don’t have a good result, or it could be a better result, if you have a draw or loss, it’s always nice to play straight away in a couple of days and that’s what’s going to happen, and I think we will be ready for it.”