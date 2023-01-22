Leandro Trossard’s agent reveals how Tottenham’s approach cost them deal for new Arsenal star

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham missed out on signing Leandro Trossard after failing to match Arsenal’s desire to sign the Belgian winger, according to his agent.

The Gunners completed a £26million deal with Brighton to land the 28-year-old on Friday, having missed out in negotiations over new Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk.

But it were Spurs who were left empty-handed on this occasion in talks detailed by Josy Comhair, Trossard’s agent.

He told reporters: “Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks.

“But it was, ‘We want him, but wait this, wait that’.

“Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal - 24 hours later they had an agreement.”

Arsenal hope to name Trossard in their squad to face Manchester United later today after handing him the No19 shirt.

Mikel Arteta described the first of potentially multiple January signings for the club as “very important”.

“We have to think short-term but as well medium- and long-term,” said the manager.

“He gives us all that. He’s a very intelligent player. When you look at what he’s done in the last few years, he’s a player who fits our way of playing. We are happy to have him.”