Leandro Paredes joins Roma training camp after Copa America win

Daniele De Rossi embraced Leandro Paredes earlier today for the first time since the season ended.

Roma have entered the last phase of their summer preparation, moving to St. George’s Park after the draw in the friendly against Olympiakos.

Daniele De Rossi and the team took advantage of the morning off before taking to the pitch for a training session on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch.

The group benefited from the return of Leandro Paredes, who joined his teammates after a rest period in the aftermath of Argentina’s Copa America victory.

In the next few days, the Giallorossi will face two important tests: on 6 August against Barnsley and on 10 August against Everton, the last friendly match before returning to Italy in view of their league debut against Cagliari, set for 18 August

