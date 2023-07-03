Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Actor and Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Dies at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, an actor and Robert De Niro’s grandson, has died. He was 19 years old.

The teen’s body was reportedly discovered by a friend in a New York City apartment Sunday afternoon. Leandro’s death is reportedly being investigated as a drug overdose, according to TMZ. An NYPD representative told TheWrap the medical examiner will determine cause of death.

“It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” Drena De Niro told TheWrap in a statement on her son’s death. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena also posted about her son’s death on Instagram.

