Leam Richardson: Rotherham United appoint former Wigan Athletic boss

Rotherham have appointed ex-Wigan boss Leam Richardson as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 44-year-old takes over from Matt Taylor who was sacked last month.

The Millers are second-bottom in the Championship with 13 points from 20 games and are eight points adrift of safety.

Richardson led the Latics to the League One title, ahead of Rotherham, in 2021-22 but was sacked in November of that year after a slow start to the season.

Taylor took over at the New York Stadium in October 2022 after long-serving boss Paul Warne left for League One Derby.

The former Exeter boss kept them in the Championship last season but he was sacked in November after just two wins from their first 16 league games.

Richardson will look to improve the club's wretched away form if they are to avoid a return to the third tier. The Millers have not won a game on their travels since beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane 13 months ago.