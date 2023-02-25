Leaks on the court during prep championships at Selland Arena in Fresno. It was cold, too

For the first time since the 2019-2020 season, the Central Section high school basketball championships returned to Selland Arena on Friday.

Families, fans, students came out to root for their favorite teams, with games tipping off every two hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and were greeted by cold conditions inside the downtown Fresno arena.

And as the heavy winter storm hit the area throughout the day, leaks of rainwater appeared inside the arena, including one that landed on the court near one of the free-throw lines.

Central Section commissioner Ryan Tos told The Bee that he’d heard the problem was being taken care of.

“I was told that they already had somebody up there trying to work on it,” Central Section commissioner Ryan Tos said. “Especially the one over the court. ... They’re aware of the problem and trying to fix it. It’s an old building.”

Selland Arena opened in 1966 and has hosted thousands of sporting events, including Fresno State basketball until the early 2000s and the now-defunct Fresno Falcons.

The Fresno Monsters, a junior hockey team, recently played three games at Selland Arena, on Feb. 2-4. It’s not sure if there was ice under the court still on Friday, but the arena was cold for many fans and workers during the section basketball championships.

Many people bundled up to keep warm. .

“I’m cold,” Tos said. “I haven’t heard it from the general public, but I know it’s a topic we’re all having that it’s cold. It’s unfortunate, for sure. I’m putting on as many layers as I can.”

It was unknown what the temperature was inside Selland Arena.

Water drops, next to a trash can where rain has been pooling on the Selland Arena court, lower left corner, is seen at the CIF Central Section basketball championships Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Fresno.

An official picks up a towel where water has been dropping on the Selland Arena court at the CIF Central Section basketball championships Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Fresno.

Garbage cans were placed near the court to catch leaks from the ceiling. One was near the media table.

Despite that, Tos said there is never a “perfect event,” but “I do think people are happy to be back.”

The section finals continue Saturday with another slate of six games starting at 10 a.m. and culminating with the Division I girls and Division I boys championship games at 6 p.m. and 8.

“Hopefully by tomorrow they will sort it out,” Tos said, “and hopefully we will have twice as many people here, and that helps raise the temperature as well.”

American Ambulance paramedics, on site since 9am, try to keep warm at Selland Arena at the CIF Central Section basketball championships Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2023 in Fresno.

Two trash cans have been placed where rain was leaking from Selland Aena’s roof at the CIF Central Section basketball championships Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Fresno.