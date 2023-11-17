Leaked Video Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce At Dinner Has Fans Swooning

David Eulitt - Getty Images

Just when we thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had reached peak couple goals, the pair have once again outdone themselves. Days after the two were spotted on a dinner date in Buenos Aires, Argentina, fans are freaking out over a sweet moment Taylor and Travis shared during their date.

STOP ITTTTT TRAVIS SQUEEZING TAYLORS HAND pic.twitter.com/T4tpCjpLH3 — liz ✰ (@alright_nah) November 11, 2023

In a video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), a zoomed in shot of the two shows Travis squeezing Taylor's hand. "STOP ITTTTT TRAVIS SQUEEZING TAYLORS HAND," read the caption to the video.

After watching the video, fans subsequently lost it. They gushed at the sweet act and even swapped Taylor lyrics.

"Omg! So sweet! My heart jumped out of my chest…," said one user.

"He really said I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town babe," another user added.

Others have hypothesized that the subtle squeeze was Travis' way of calming Taylor. One X user in particular also revealed that they spotted something in the "Eyes Open" singer's hand. Don't get too excited, folks.

"There is a view from the other side [sic] and she looks like she is holding something round in her hand," they said.

When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo — Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023

During their charming date in Buenos Aires, Taylor and Travis were joined by the musician's dad, Scott Swift. They dined at the chic Elena restaurant located inside the Four Seasons Hotel.

Specializing in the three pillars of dry-aged meat, brasserie, and charcuterie, Elena serves an ample number of signature dishes, including dry-aged t-bone, grilled octopus, and charcuterie plates.



We can only imagine what the trio dined on.

