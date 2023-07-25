Leaked Video of Sony PlayStation 5 Project Q Handheld Surfaces

Amidst the anticipation for the Sony PlayStation 5 Project Q handheld, we now have a leaked video of the streaming device in action. Shared on Twitter by tech insider Zuby, the short clip accompanied by several images offers our best look yet at the streaming device.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Project Q handheld features DualSense controls on the sides of an eight-inch HD LCD screen. The device also appears to be running an Android-based operating system with an array of applications. The Project Q is said to be able to play all PS5 games, excluding PlayStation VR2 titles, utilizing both WiFi and Remote Play to connect to PS5 consoles.

Sony’s Project Q is expected to release later this year for under $300, stay tuned for more details.

