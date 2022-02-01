Leaked messages reveal New York Times’ aggressive anti-union strategy

Michael Sainato
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Times CEO warned a union would be ‘an unproven experiment with permanent consequences’


Internal documents and Slack messages obtained by the Guardian reveal senior executives at the New York Times are heavily leaning on workers to vote “no”in a union election for more than 600 tech employees at the media company.

CEO of the New York Times Meredith Kopit Levien wrote a memo on 19 January circulated to staff titled “Why a Tech Union isn’t Right for Us” on the tech workers’ union election at XFun, the group within the New York Times responsible for product development operations.

“In short, we don’t believe unionizing in XFun is the right move. But that’s not because I’m anti-union,” said Kopit Levien.

In the memo, Kopit Levien went on to cite the origin of the XFun group and its growth, and attributed some disconnect workers might be feeling to working apart during the pandemic. She goes on to cite Wirecutter’s union as a warning sign for unionization.

Workers at Wirecutter walked out on Black Friday weekend in late November 2021 and called on the public to boycott the publication, alleging that the New York Times was bargaining in bad faith and in protest of unfair labor practices. Shortly after the walkout, an agreement was reached between the union and the Times management.

“It took Wirecutter two years to reach an agreement with the NewsGuild. And the result of those prolonged Wirecutter negotiations was a set of terms that are, in most ways, what the rest of the company already enjoys. This was two years of uncertainty and discord to negotiate terms that were largely in line with what they and their non-union colleagues already had in place,” said Kopit Levien.

She emphasized the relationship between management and workers, alleging the relationship would be disrupted by a union, and that the New York Times’ diversity, equity and inclusion goals would also be disrupted by a union.

Kopit Levien concluded, “This is an unproven experiment with permanent consequences.”

In Slack messages, Times chief product officer Alexandra Hardiman and chief growth officer Hannah Yang posted messages urging workers to vote “no” in the union election. Yang reshared the CEO’s letter to workers, prompting workers to see it on the company’s internal election resources hub.

“A union is not a silver bullet,” wrote Hardiman, urging workers to vote no. “It will introduce another layer into our process that we believe will make it harder to work – and achieve – together.”

Yang argued that a union would “dilute” the voice of smaller teams within the group of workers. “If you have any concerns about how your voice will be represented in negotiations, we urge you to vote no for the union.”

“We encourage you to vote no,” a leaflet distributed by the Times to workers said. It cited three reasons: “weakening relationships between employees and managers”, “lengthy negotiating processes and inflexible multi-year agreements” and “reducing your flexibility to learn new skills”.

The Slack messages from the executive were quickly flooded by negative emojis. Only a select few workers can post in the staff-wide Slack channels, so emojis are often the only way most workers can respond to the posts.

Ballots for the mail-in election were sent out on 24 January and are due on 28 February, with vote tallies to be counted on 7 March.

The National Labor Relations Board rejected the New York Times’ attempt to stop the election, alleging the bargaining unit was improper. The company had previously declined to voluntarily recognize the union and immediately began holding anti-union captive audience meetings with workers.

The NewsGuild of New York filed a complaint earlier this month with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the Times of violating federal labor law by adding new paid days off to the company holiday calendar for non-union employees only, which was viewed as a tactic to dissuade workers from voting for the union.

After the complaint was filed, the New York Times made similar changes to its bereavement policy, making it applicable only to non-union workers. The union is collecting signatures as part of a public petition demanding that the New York Times stop union busting.

On 5 January, the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the Times, ruling the company violated federal labor law by telling some employees they could not show support for tech workers seeking to unionize.

If successful, the tech workers at the New York Times would form the largest bargaining unit of tech workers in the US, according to the union.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • No fans for Scotties finals due to COVID-19 concerns: Curling Canada

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Curling Canada says there will be no fans in the building for the final weekend of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 18-rink competition to crown the Canadian women’s curling champion is being held at the Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. The tournament kicked off Friday without fans or media in attendance due to provincial health restrictions around COVID-19. Ontario previously announced 500 spectators could be allowed in the arena as of Jan. 31, but Curling Ca

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail