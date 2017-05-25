Leake leads Cardinals to 6-1 win over Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Martinez, left, congratulates Yadier Molina, after Molina hit a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mike Leake allowed four hits over eight innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jedd Gyorko had three hits and drew a walk in the two-run second inning that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Molina's streak ties Kolten Wong for the Cardinals' longest this season.

Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none. He maintained a National League-leading 1.91 ERA.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill walked seven and allowed five earned runs in 4-plus innings. He threw two more balls (42) than strikes (40).

Hill (1-2) walked four in a two-run, 36-pitch second inning.

Chris Taylor made his first start in center field for the Dodgers, replacing Joc Pederson who was out with a stiff neck.

''In talking to Chris, he feels most comfortable out in center field,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. ''That was a big variable. Also, the way he's been swinging the bat (and) the at-bat quality.''

Pederson has passed all concussion protocols so far after his scary collision with Yasiel Puig in the outfield on Tuesday, but the Dodgers are still monitoring him.

''Puig was really soft,'' Pederson said. ''The wall is really hard.''

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 2.74) pitched six scoreless innings against the Giants in his last start. He has pitched at least six innings in all seven of his starts this season.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 5.03) will come off the DL with a hamstring injury to make his start. He pitched a rehab start Friday. In his last start, May 10 against Pittsburgh, he pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in the win.

