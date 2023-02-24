Leak, burst repaired, TBM water system running A-OK, says staff

The water system for the Town of The Blue Mountains continues to operate effectively.

At its committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 21, council received a pair of reports outlining water system operations in the community. Manager of Water and Wastewater Allison Kershaw delivered the Water Operations Update for Sept. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31 2022 and the Water Summary Report for 2022.

“The town continues to provide quality drinking water to town residents and visitors in compliance with regulatory requirements,” the report stated.

In her presentation to council, Kershaw outlined a number of challenges the system faced over the past year and several months.

She noted a significant watermain break on Cameron Street. It was reported to the town on Dec. 18, 2022 and repaired by Dec. 20.

“It was repaired under our own steam,” she said.

Kershaw said the town continues to experience water loss (the difference between the water treated at the plant and sent out through the distribution system and the amount of water the town bills for through metering). She said the town is working with experts in the field on ways to reduce water loss.

Kershaw noted that recently the town detected a significant water loss situation in Swiss Meadows. She said efforts to identify the cause of the loss were frustrating.

“Our operators could not find this leak,” she said.

Eventually, a local homeowner reported loss of water pressure and it was discovered that the leak was on private land - the service from the main to the home had failed. It has since been repaired. Kershaw said normally there would be evidence of a significant leak on the surface, but in this case the water was escaping through the fissures and cracks in the escarpment.

“It’s really reassuring it has been resolved,” she said.

Kershaw also noted that the town saw its highest ever amount of water sent into the distribution system on July 2, 2022.

Members of council thanked town staff for their continued diligence and outstanding efforts to operate the water system.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca