Leah Williamson set for long-awaited Lionesses comeback as England face Sweden test

Wait almost over: Leah Williamson is poised to make her England return against Sweden at Wembley (Getty Images)

Leah Williamson is in line to make her England comeback in the Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden at Wembley on Friday night.

The Lionesses captain has been a fitness doubt after she came off at half-time in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Her knee was heavily strapped before that game, but England head coach Sarina Wiegman said on Thursday morning: “She had a full training session yesterday and will be on the pitch today, so that looks really good.”

Williamson has not played for the Lionesses for 11 months and missed last summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

Wiegman added: “Where she comes from, she is still building, but she is in a good place and is ready, if she comes through today, of course.

“It is really good that she is back, first of all for herself, because she was so excited to come back.

“It is good to have another quality player in the squad. But I think we were in a good place already and now we are in an even better place.”

Wiegman added: “If she plays, she is the captain.”

The England head coach also revealed that goalkeeper Khiara Keating had returned to Manchester City due to a knee injury. Kayla Rendell, of Championship side Southampton, has replaced her.

“Unfortunately, we have one player going out”, said Wiegman. “Khiara went back. She came in with some discomfort in her knee. We tried to manage her, but it’s not good enough.”

After hosting Sweden, the reigning European champions face Ireland in Dublin in their second qualifier on Tuesday.

The Lionesses have not faced Sweden, who are ranked sixth in the world, since thrashing them 4-0 in their Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.