Leah Williamson: Arsenal defender misses Man Utd game with hamstring injury

Williamson has made three appearances for Arsenal since returning from a knee injury, but is yet to play 90 minutes

England captain Leah Williamson missed Arsenal's Women's Super League game against Manchester United because of a minor hamstring injury.

The defender, 26, is due to join the England squad this week for the friendlies against Austria and Italy.

She made her Arsenal comeback in January after nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"Unfortunately she picked up a really minor injury," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall told Sky Sports.

Williamson was this week named in the England squad for the first time since April.

England play Austria on Friday and Italy on 27 February, both in Algeciras in Spain, before beginning their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in April.