Leah Remini Wants LAPD to Investigate Ties Between Scientology and Officer Who Helped Les Moonves

Scientology critic Leah Remini on Thursday called on the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate ties between the church and the LAPD officer who has been accused of leaking information to Les Moonves. She also called on LAPD to sever any ties it may have with Scientology.

In a series of Tweets on Thursday, Remini said that the officer, 34-year LAPD veteran Cory Palka, was in charge of the LAPD division where, in 2013, she filed a missing person report for Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Shelly Miscavige has not been seen in public since 2007. Scientology representatives have consistently denied anything is amiss and have maintained that Miscavige is a dedicated member of the church who has chosen to live a private life. Within days of Remini filing her missing persons report, LAPD said it had located and spoken to Miscavige and declared that she is not actually missing; however the speed at which the department reached this verdict and the way it was kept information related to it from becoming public have been criticized in the years since.

In her thread Thursday, Remini criticized LAPD for announcing the results of its investigation into Miscavige’s whereabouts to the media before telling her. She said that requests for more information from LAPD about the investigation were shot down amid claims the information was “classified.” She says also that LAPD has since refused to cooperate with further attempts to obtain that information.

Remini provided no evidence of any kind of specific agreement between LAPD and the Church of Scientology regarding the investigation into Miscavige. But she did post copies of emails between Scientology representatives and Palka, as well as references to other events that she says indicates inappropriate closeness between the two groups.

“An investigation must be opened into Cory’s relationship with Scientology and the LAPD’s interactions with Scientology overall. And the LAPD must not attend Scientology events anymore or accept their fund,” she said. She ended the thread with “WHERE IS SHELLY?”

Earlier this month., the State of New York reached a settlement wherein Moonves and Paramount Global agreed to pay combined $24.5 million to CBS shareholders to settle insider trading and sexual misconduct claims. As part of that agreement, it was revealed that this insider trading had been enabled by an LAPD captain — later confirmed as Palka — who secretly warned Moonves and other CBS execs about sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves, and kept the allegations secret until these execs could sell shares in the company.

LAPD representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.