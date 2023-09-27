Leah Remini Says Seeing TV Hubby Kevin James in 'King of Queens' Meme Resurfaced '25 Years of Amazing Memories'

The stars of the beloved CBS sitcom celebrated the show's 25th anniversary last week

getty (2) Leah Remini (left) and the Kevin James meme circulating the internet

When it comes to the viral meme of Kevin James circulating on the internet as of late, Leah Remini is here for it!

After an old photo of her former costar as his Kings of Queen character went viral on the internet, the 53-year-old actress reacted to the picture making its rounds and the fuzzy feelings it stirred up in the process.

“I wanted to let you all know I’m seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them,” Remini wrote in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!”

I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them.



Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories! — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2023

In the photo, James can be seen giving the camera a sheepish smile, a tilt of the head and a slight shrug of the shoulders with his hands in his pockets. The photo has since made its rounds on social media, with users finding funny statements to go along with the shot.

"'yo my homie thinks you cute' the homie: [James photo]" read one tweet.

"'I’ll take a shot if you take a shot' Me: [James photo]," read another one.

The meme comes shortly after the cast of The Kings of Queens celebrated the 25th anniversary of the beloved CBS sitcom.

The series, which premiered on Sept 21, 1998, ran for nine seasons until May 2007. It followed middle-class married couple Doug (James) and Carrie Heffernan (Remini) as they lived in Queens, New York with the latter's father, Arthur Spooner (portrayed by the late Jerry Stiller).

Robert Voets/ CBS via Getty Kevin James and Leah Remini in 'The King of Queens'

In celebration of the milestone, Remini posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the "truly special show," raving about her costars and the series' fans. She also shared a fun clip from one of the show's episode, in which Carrie buys Doug a shirt from the "Big and Tall Store."

"By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens," she wrote in her caption. "As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication."

"I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens, that it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives," she continued, "that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication."

CBS via Getty Kevin James and Leah Remini in 'The King of Queens'

"It means the world to me, and I’m so grateful for this experience that lives on and on," Remini concluded her tribute.

James, 58, also shared a photo of the three stars on Instagram at the time and expressed his gratitude for the show in a touching tribute post of his own.

"25 years ago today, we aired," he wrote in the caption. "I am so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented @leahremini and Jerry Stiller. I love you both so much. and thank you to the GREATEST FANS in the world 🌎 LOVE YOU! 🙏❤️."

All nine seasons of The King of Queens are available to stream on Peacock.



