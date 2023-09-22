Leah Remini celebrates 25th anniversary of “The King of Queens”

Leah Remini is celebrating The King of Queens' jubilee.

The actress wrote a lengthy post on social media marking the 25th anniversary of the sitcom thanking fans for their kind words.

"By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens," Remini wrote. "As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication."

Remini went on to shout out her "amazing" costars, including Kevin James, Jerry Stiller, Gary Valentine, Patton Oswalt, and many more, as well as the show's guest stars. "They all made me laugh every day," she said. "Working with the cast, crew, and our awesome and dedicated writers and producers was a dream come true for an actress."

American comedian and actor Kevin James and actress Leah Remini, as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, sit side by side on a sofa in a scene from the television comedy 'The King of Queens' entitled 'Vocal Discord,' Los Angeles, California, September 26, 2005. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Kevin James and Leah Remini in 'The King of Queens'

The actress also expressed gratitude for the show's enthusiastic fan base. "I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens, that it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives, that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication," Remini wrote. "One fan commented that her family is a three-generation King of Queens household: her mom watches it, she watches it, and now her daughter watches it."

The King of Queens ran for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. "It means the world to me, and I'm so grateful for this experience that lives on and on," Remini concluded.

