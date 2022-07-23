Leah Pruett leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Leah Pruett led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.

Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a 3.689-second run at 327.59 mph in her Tony Stewart Racing dragster during the lone qualifying session of the day.

“What was most important to this team was starting off Q1 in a different fashion than we have in the last handful of races,” Pruett said. “We considered it a little bit conservative, but it gives us a really solid look into our tuning window. The win in Denver was so big for us because it showed us where we needed to improve to do it again and that’s what we’ve prepared for this week.”

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight, the points leader who has won three straight races at Sonoma, had a 3.825 at 332.75 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Coughlin had a 6.549 at 210.87 in a Camaro, and points leader Johnson went 6.743 at 198.73 on a Suzuki.

