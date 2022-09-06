Who Is Leah Messer's Fiancé? All About Jaylan Mobley

Kelsie Gibson
·3 min read
Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer has found love again.

In August, the Teen Mom star got engaged to boyfriend Jaylan Mobley during a romantic trip to Costa Rica.

"It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Messer told PEOPLE exclusively about the engagement, with Mobley adding, "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Messer first made her relationship with Mobley Instagram official in September 2021, after sharing a PDA-filled snap together. Since then, they have given several glimpses of their relationship online.

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith, and was previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

From what he does for a living to his relationship with Messer's children, here's everything to know about Jaylan Mobley.

He's a U.S. Army Officer

According to his LinkedIn, he is currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant and a Deputy Team Chief of the Defense Cyber Operations Element.

He previously attended the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, before getting his associate's degree at Georgia Military College. He later obtained his bachelor's degree and master's degree in cyber security at West Virginia University, earning a 4.0 GPA.

In February, he returned to Georgia Military College to give a special speech to the 143rd Corps of Cadets and had Messer by his side for support. "First time getting to see this side of you and I love you even more," she wrote on Instagram. "It was inspiring to watch you speak about failures & successes. We look up to you in so many ways & I know so many others do as well. Keep telling your story.👏🏼 Keep doing what you're doing. Proud of you!"

Leah Messer/Instagram

He's getting his Ph.D. from the Georgia Institute of Technology

Mobley is currently studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he is earning his Ph.D. Per his Instagram, he is set to graduate in 2023.

He previously interned at NASA

On top of his impressive college background, he previously interned for NASA in 2019.

He has a twin

Mobley has a twin sister named Jess who he regularly posts about online. Jess has also joined Mobley and Messer for a handful of family vacations.

Leah Messer/Instagram

He has a great relationship with Leah Messer's kids

Following her engagement to Mobley, Messer opened up to PEOPLE about the "great relationship" her fiancé has with her kids, noting that her girls see Mobley "as a role model," as well "as another father figure in their lives."

After getting engaged, the couple had a picnic with Messer's daughters where Mobley gave each of them promise rings. "When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be. A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life," Messer wrote alongside the images on Instagram. "Thank you for everything you do for us. @jaylan_mobley We love you to the ends of the earth. It's just US 4L♾💒🍾🥂"

Mobley also commented on the sweet post, writing, "My Forever Promises 💍💍💍❤️"

