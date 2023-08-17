Leah Messer Shares Photo of Daughter Adalynn on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Happy Girl'

The 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' star is also mom to 13-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah

eah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer's girls are growing up!

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday of daughter Adalynn Faith, 10, with a big smile while wearing her school uniform as she embarked on the first day of fifth grade.

Adalynn poses in front of a mural, smiling with her backpack on, with Messer captioning the shot, "Happy girl."



Leah Messer/Instagram

Messer shares Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2015. She also shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Messer talked about soaking up the pure "joy" she gets from seeing her three girls "grow and blossom."

"My greatest joy is just laughing together, seeing that foundation I set up for them come to fruition and seeing how everything I learned is implemented in what I've built," she shared.

"These girls are becoming everything that I wanted them to be, but more, everything that they want to be, using those tools. They're the best, an even better version of me."

Earlier this month, Messer celebrated another daughter's achievement as she commended Aleeah on working hard and recently making the cheer team.

"Aleeah has such a humble kindhearted spirit and is always working hard to achieve her goals. She kept a 4.0 GPA in both the sixth and seventh grades and has now started her eighth-grade year off by making the cheer team. She commits to her goals, stays disciplined, and gives herself the grace to still learn and grow," Messer wrote.

"You earned this achievement and deserve to be celebrated! We're proud of you! A true star and leader! Keep shining girl⭐️!!"

