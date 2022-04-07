Leah McSweeney Says She Thinks Julia Fox Could Definitely Join 'RHONY'

Sarah Felbin
·6 min read
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Bravo fans know that lately, one Housewives franchise has been missing from the lineup. While Miami, New Jersey, and Orange County have all been airing as per usual, there's one city that's notably absent: New York.

After the last season of The Real Housewives of New York ended without a reunion, fans were confused—and many expected the series to be canceled. But recently, Bravo has announced that RHONY will be returning as two separate shows.

“We talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: ‘Let’s just totally start over.’ And then there were people who were like, ‘Wait a minute, but what about this group that we’ve invested 13 years in?’ I think that’s why this is really listening to everybody,” producer and Bravo host Andy Cohen told Variety.

"If you look at any series, where the ratings are declining week to week as the series goes on, and the viewer feedback is growing disenchanted on social media, etc.—I think that was a big red flag for us," he added. (RHONY season 13 received some of the lowest ratings ever, according to Page Six.)

"Because this is a beloved show. And that’s part of the reason why it’s taken a bit for us to just sit with this and figure out how we want to make this right, and make it a gift to the fans, which I think this will wind up being," Andy continued.

While details about how exactly each new installment of RHONY will work are still unclear, rumors are already swirling about what the new casts might look like. Here's everything to know so far about which fan favorites and newbies could be filling some Big Apple shoes:

Andy says Bravo is already in talks with new potential RHONY stars.

This time around, the search for Housewives is expanding into all of NYC. "This is a major casting search,” Andy shared with Variety. “We’re going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs—part of the search is spreading the word."

"And when you start from scratch, Beverly Hills was a really successful season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful season 1 cast. Those were people who were in each other’s lives, who knew each other, who were relatives," he added.

"That’s one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, ‘Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?’ ”

As for where the search is currently, Andy said “we are interviewing multiple groups of friends."

One show will feature fan favorites from RHONY seasons past.

Photo credit: Bravo - Getty Images
Photo credit: Bravo - Getty Images

The new series has been tentatively titled RHONY "Throwback" or "Legacy." The show will star fan favorites of seasons past—potentially including Bravo celebs Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

"The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show—for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!" Andy explained to Variety. “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives."

Sadly, there are a few former RHONY stars who have already confirmed they won't be returning to the show. Bethenny Frankel recently revealed on her podcast Just B that she was asked to rejoin. But it seems unlikely she'd agree: “When asked, I say, ‘There’s a number, but I don’t think you can afford it,’ ” she explained, according to People.

Carole Radziwill, who starred on the show for six years from 2012 to 2018, is also uninterested. “Taking the fans’ desire for me to come back, and putting that aside (because I love them)," she told Page Six, "if I went back I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part."

"I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them," she added, which, yikes.

As for who might say yes, Andy mentioned that Jill Zarin from seasons 1 through 4 will likely be excited about the news (so that's promising).

And, Luann said “I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer ‘stinger,’ ” per Page Six. “So, I’d be surprised if they didn’t ask her back.”

She'd also love to join herself. “If they ask me, I would love to and I can’t think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs. What fun?"

But the original series will take off in a new direction.

Photo credit: Bravo - Getty Images
Photo credit: Bravo - Getty Images


The new RHONY will feature a totally different crowd. Recent addition Leah McSweeney is all in for two new series: "Revolutionary, radical. I love it," she told E! News. "It takes balls to do that, that's a big decision."

She added that she's be happy to come back for season 14. "I'm in a place where if they ask me back, I'm going to go back. Were there moments where I was like, 'I don't really wanna go back?' Of course. There were a few times I thought that because last season was rough. But I've had so much time to process everything," she said. "If they want me back I'm here."

Leah's friend Julia Fox may also be joining. "I don't see why not," Leah told Andy during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, per E! News. The two met when Leah became Julia's sponsor, and have remained friends ever since.

(FWIW, Leah is also close with former RHONY stars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer—"Dorinda is my homie and Tinsley is obviously one of my best friends." Get them in touch with Andy, stat!)

Andy also said he'd be open to continuing with newbie Eboni K. Williams. “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends,” he told Variety. “So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then, of course, they would be considered.”

And, sources are saying that Cheddar anchor Hena Doba is on the network's short list for new cast members. However, Bravo is still in the "very beginning stages" of casting, Page Six reported... meaning, anything could happen.

Stay tuned for more details, including a release date, coming soon.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.