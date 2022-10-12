Leah Croucher: Human remains found in search for teenager missing since 2019

Police say human remains have been found in the search for missing teenager Leah Croucher, who vanished more than three years ago.

Ms Croucher was 19 when she was reported missing on 15 February 2019 in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said a rucksack and other personal possessions belonging to her had also been found at an address in Milton Keynes after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday.

Specialist teams are still searching the property in the Furzton area and will remain there "for a significant period of time", the force said.

Ms Croucher vanished while walking to work.

The last sighting of her was on CCTV at around 8.15am on Buzzacott Lane, also in the Furzton area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: "Following a call to police on Monday, we attended an address and located items of concern within the property.

"We are dealing with a very difficult scene but we can now confirm that we have discovered a number of items that are linked to Leah, and as such we have now launched a murder investigation."

He said Ms Croucher's family had been kept updated and continue to be supported by officers.

"There remains a scene watch in place at the address while this investigation continues, and we are committed to ensuring that our inquiries at the scene are thorough," he said.

He said hundreds of officers and staff have worked on the search for Ms Croucher in the past three and a half years, scouring 1,200 hours of CCTV and carrying out 4,000 house-to-house inquiries.

Specialist police search teams, the mounted section, police dogs, the marine unit and the National Police Air Service - have all been involved.

Mr Hunter added: "The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address, and we thank them for contacting us immediately to report their concerns.

"Our thoughts remain with Leah's family and friends, and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need."

In an appeal a year after her disappearance, her parents Claire and John Croucher told of the family's heartbreak and how they feared someone may have taken her.

Ms Croucher was described by loved ones as "very quiet" and "not really an outgoing type of person".

She preferred to read fantasy fiction or watch DVDs in her room to nights-out at the pub.

Ms Croucher competed internationally in taekwondo, but her father said she was "not a fighter".

Her family was struck by further tragedy when Miss Croucher's brother, Haydon Croucher, died at the age of 24 in November 2019 - nine months after her disappearance.

His mother said he had found the disappearance of his sister "very difficult".