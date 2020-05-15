League Two clubs agree to end season with immediate effect

League Two clubs have agreed to end the season with immediate effect.

The intention is for the final league standings to be decided using a points-per-game model with three teams set to go up automatically as normal with one relegated.

Plans remain in place for the play-offs to take place as usual with two-legged semi-finals and a one-off final to decide the fourth and final promoted team.

All decisions are subject to approval from the English Football League.

Crewe Alexandra were top of League Two at the stoppage of play with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle occupying the other two promotion spots.

Stevenage were bottom in the sole relegation place.

A weighted points-per-game model is said to be the preferred option of clubs meaning teams who have played more home matches would not gain an unfair advantage.

Earlier League One clubs failed to come to an agreement over how their campaign will be concluded and will discuss options again early next week.

