League Two betting tips: Tranmere vs Northampton

Northampton Town will earn themselves a long-awaited promotion to League One if they can see off Tranmere, and they'll be hoping for a less dramatic finish to the season than the one we saw 12 months ago.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

League Two, Monday, May 8, Kick-off 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports

Predicted score

Tranmere 1-2 Northampton

Suggested bets

Northampton Town to win Both teams to score

Verdict

It couldn't happen again, could it? There can't be many football fans worldwide that didn't see Bristol Rovers' historic 7-0 win over Scunthorpe to secure promotion on the final day of the 2021-22 League One season. Northampton were in pole position on the final day of the season. Level on points with Bristol Rovers, the Cobblers needed to win and hope Bristol Rovers didn't create a five-goal swing. Northampton took an early 2-0 lead and were 3-1 up at the break, whilst Bristol Rovers were 2-0 up. The Gas needed a five-goal swing in the second half unless Northampton could add to their lead. Bristol Rovers stormed into a 6-0 lead with goals in the 76th and 79th minute. Chaos ensued and the game was suspended for 15 minutes due to a pitch invasion, by which point the Cobblers had won and sat nervously waiting on the pitch at Holker Street. When the game resumed, Rovers knew what was needed. Newcastle loanee Elliot Anderson scored within minutes of the restart as Jon Brady's men were left stunned. Fast forward 12 months, Jon Brady has again guided his side to the brink of promotion. Town sit in pole position going into the final day, but this time their goal difference is emphatically worse than third-place Stockport. They'll have to wrap things up on the road again but a two-point advantage does simplify things. Win and they're up. They'll also be pleased to be facing a team with nothing left to play for. Despite lacking motivation, Tranmere are unbeaten in three and have enjoyed home comforts this season. Northampton have won 10 of 22 on their travels but with everything they've been through, it seems unlikely they'll throw it away this time.

