How League A relegation revamped 'confident' unbeaten Scotland

"We were disappointed to get relegated, but I think it’s the best thing that could have happened to us."

The honest assertion from Erin Cuthbert after Scotland's 1-0 victory against Serbia ensured an unbeaten Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in Group B2 is hard to disagree with.

223 days ago, Scotland were left humiliated after their 6-0 humbling by England concluded their miserable, winless Nations League campaign in League A.

Heads were down, eyes were gazing into the abyss and bodies were slumped.

Seven months on, smiles were beaming, arms embracing and feet dancing.

The mood in camp these days? "Total night and day," Cuthbert said after the win which sealed their promotion back to League A.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise winning five games on the spin will flip the spirit in a dressing room. But the momentum built, mentality shifted and confidence grown has been seismic for a Scottish side who, at this moment, "believe we can beat everyone," according to head coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

They won't need to do that to reach their first major tournament under the Spaniard, but they will need to overcome two, two-legged play-off ties which begin in October... and the team are full of faith.

"The whole group just feels confident that we can go and beat these teams," the Chelsea midfielder added.

"We now have a stepping stone to go and play bigger teams and raise our game. We have our foundations."

Mentality monsters triumph with 'big effort'

Six games, five wins, one draw, twelve goals scored and just one conceded makes for very pleasant reading.

Scotland knew nothing but success in the group would be tolerated, it was just about deciding what defined success.

From the get-go, their aim to top B2 was set out, but as the top-ranked team, that was to be expected to be the goal.

The manner in which it has been achieved - as one of only three undefeated sides across Leagues A and B - is what stands out, particularly given the challenges this campaign has presented.

After what was a rather dull draw in Leskovac on matchday one in Serbia and a fairly flat first win against Slovakia at Hampden, the first camp failed to galvanise the support in the stands that a corner had been turned.

But when the fans weren't allowed in for the behind-closed-door games - the home tie which was delayed by 30 minutes due to an individual chaining themselves to a goalpost - against Israel, the Scots put on a show.

A ruthlessness appeared in their free-flowing attack and a stability formed in their steely defence.

Martha Thomas brought her goal-scoring boots which have delivered much joy at Tottenham Hotspur to net five times in two games, while a fierce front three relationship with Claire Emslie and Kirsty Hanson either side of her has developed.

The former led by example in Nitra to score one in scorching sunshine and another in a soaked shirt either side of a Biblical thunderstorm which enforced a 40-minute interruption to play.

A game, which like Tuesday's, was played at a time where Scotland were "not in their best physical condition," admitted Cuthbert.

"It’s been a big effort, we are out of season. This window is far from ideal, apart from for two people who are in season.

"It's hard to be on holiday and then just switch your mindset to winning two important games, but that’s what we’ve done."

'We don’t want another tournament to pass us by'

While much has been accomplished, only part one of the job is complete.

The overarching objective is to reach next summer's Euros in Switzerland and after back-to-back disappointment in missing Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup, Cuthbert and co couldn't be hungrier.

In the build-up to both, the 25-year-old was forced to tune out of the chat in the star-studded Chelsea dressing room. Next season, she wants to be initiating the talk.

"I don’t want to hear people in the changing room, at my club and at everyone else’s club, talking about the tournament when are you going, who’s in your group," she said.

"I just want to be part of those conversations, I don’t want them to pass me by."

Never a player to shy away from pressure, Cuthbert is excited by the play-offs in the knowledge the squad - should - be sharper, and of the possible return of fellow midfield magician, Caroline Weir, who watched on from the stands in Maryhill.

"In the biggest games you need your biggest players, so Caroline is for sure one of them," she added.

"It’s great to see her in such good physical condition, she says she’s ready so it’ll be great. She’ll get a good pre-season behind her and I’m sure she’ll come in kicking and hungry."

For now, Scotland eyes turn to Friday's draw and who will be served up in the play-offs.

It's Cuthbert's birthday, so she's wishing for a "fortuitous" outcome.

As ever, she put in quite the shift on her 70th appearance. A similar effort best be applied in blowing-out those candles if her dream is to come true.

