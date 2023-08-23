“A League of Their Own” co-creator Will Graham shared a lengthy response to the show’s cancellation and renewal reversal Wednesday.

“We are still fighting for ‘League.’ But whether we win or lose this one, I’m so proud,” he wrote. “From the time when we began working on the season, Abbi, Desta and I said to each other — ‘Let’s not hold anything back. for as long as we get to be here, let’s do this the right way.”

If you want to read this in one go, here it is. #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/vZw2bLIXit — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) August 23, 2023

More to come…

The post ‘A League of Their Own’ Cocreator Will Graham Thanks Fans After Amazon Cancellation: ‘We Are Still Fighting’ appeared first on TheWrap.