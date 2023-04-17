League One tips: Sheffield Wednesday starting to crack, Ipswich ready to pounce

Plymouth's gritty 1-0 win away at Exeter means they are still top of the League One table, while Ipswich's 6-0 mauling of Charlton allowed them to leapfrog Sheffield Wednesday into second. Barnsley aren't out of the promotion race, although they face a tough midweek trip to Lincoln. The Tykes have a game in hand over their Yorkshire rivals Wednesday, which could prove pivotal.

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday's 3-2 defeat away to Burton was a damaging one. Not only does it leave them with just one win in eight, but it has also allowed Ipswich and Plymouth to steal the initiative. Wednesday are in the unfortunate position of having played a game more than both of those sides and they possess a vastly inferior goal difference to Town. Every point is now crucial. Bristol Rovers are the opposition on Tuesday evening and you can make a case for Darren Moore's side slipping up again. Rovers have been inconsistent and find themselves in mid-table with nothing to play for, but this makes them dangerous opposition. The Gas have held Ipswich, Plymouth, Barnsley and Derby at the Memorial Stadium this season, while they have also beaten Peterborough 1-0. One of the highlights of the season for Joey Barton's men was the 1-1 draw they earned at Hillsborough early in the season and they'll have taken great confidence from dominating Derby over the weekend, despite only drawing.

Ipswich vs Port Vale

Ipswich's 6-0 win over Charlton was their biggest of the season so far. We ribbed Charlton for playing in flip-flops at Bristol Rovers, but at this point, the umbrellas are up and the beers are open. Port Vale don't quite fit the same profile with just 40 points on the board and their position in League One still under threat. Darrell Clarke's men are six points clear of Cambridge and realistically need one more win. Vale's early season form has come in handy as the Stoke-on-Trent club have picked up just two wins in 18 matches dating back to New Year's Day. They seem to have become an ill-disciplined charity in the past month, picking up four red cards and shipping 13 goals to the likes of Accrington, Burton and Cambridge. That's not the sort of form you want to take to Portman Road, where Ipswich have won six consecutive matches, kept six clean sheets, and scored 23 goals.

Accrington vs Peterborough

Accrington are second bottom in the League One form table with just one win in their last six, a 3-0 home victory against Port Vale, the only side with a worse record than them. John Coleman's men have lost seven of their last nine matches but despite that, one win could be enough to escape the relegation zone. Stanley currently sit 23rd on 38 points, with Oxford in 20th on 40 points. Peterborough's playoff push was dealt a blow at local rivals Cambridge on Saturday as the Posh suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat. Their woes were eased by a 96th-minute penalty denying Derby all three points at Bristol Rovers. United's playoff place remains firmly in their hands with four games to go and it's starting to look like a two-horse race between them and the Rams. Their form before the weekend had been superb and they'll fancy their chances of bouncing back. United have won five, drawn one and lost one of their last seven matches, beating Burton, Lincoln and Shrewsbury in free-scoring fashion on their travels.

