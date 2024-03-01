League of Ireland: Police investigation after spot-fixing allegation

The League of Ireland says the player immediately reported the alleged spot fixing offer

The League of Ireland says it is aware of a police investigation after a player was allegedly approached with an offer to participate in spot-fixing.

The league said the alleged offer was "immediately rejected" by the player, who "immediately reported the incident in accordance with the integrity workshops delivered by the Football Association of Ireland".

The league added: "We would also like to thank the PFA Ireland, the player's club and An Garda Síochána for their assistance."