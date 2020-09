League Cup: Tottenham to face Chelsea in fourth round after being awarded bye due to COVID-19 outbreak at Leyton Orient

Tottenham received a bye on Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after their game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team.

Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the fourth round in a run of three home games in three different competitions across five days. Jose Mourinho's side plays Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and Maccabi Haifa in Europa League qualifying on Thursday.

Orient's League Two game on Saturday against Walsall has also been called off due to members of the squad having to self-isolate.

The east London club had hoped to rearrange the match against Tottenham after it was called off hours before Tuesday's kickoff.

League Cup organizers decided that it "was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture ... and shall therefore forfeit the tie."

