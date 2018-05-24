I-League 2nd division final round: The teams, fixtures & venue

The I-League second division has reached its final round that will eventually decide which team will attain promotion to the upcoming season's I-League.

Real Kashmir FC and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC qualified as winners from their respective groups in the preliminary stage of the competition that involved 18 teams divided into three groups.

Whereas Ozone FC Bengaluru were handed a spot among the top four as Kerala Blasters B team, an Indian Super League (ISL) reserve side had finished on top of their group. Hindustan FC, meanwhile, made it through as the best second-best team.

All the final round games are going to be played in a single leg format at Bengaluru's FSV Arena and the top team will be crowned champions with an opportunity to ply their trade in the first division I-League.

According to the rules, if two or more teams are tied on points, then the following will be taken into account in order of preference.

1. Greater number of points obtained in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

2. Greater goal difference in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

3. Greater number of goals scored in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

4. Goal-difference in all matches.

5. Greater number of goals scored in all matches.

6. Drawing of lots.













Final round fixtures

MORE: 2nd Division I-League: Ozone FC banking on CS Sabeeth and Gunashekar Vignesh before final round | 2nd Division I-League: TRAU general secretary unhappy with AIFF's choice of venue for final rounds | I-League 2nd Division: David Booth working his magic at outstanding Ozone FC

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue May 24 Hindustan FC vs. TRAU FC 13:30 FSV Arena, Bengaluru May 24 Ozone FC vs. Real Kashmir 17:45 FSV Arena, Bengaluru May 27 Ozone FC vs. Hindustan FC 13:30 FSV Arena, Bengaluru May 27 Real Kashmir vs. TRAU FC 17:45 FSV Arena, Bengaluru May 30 TRAU FC vs. Ozone FC 13:30 FSV Arena, Bengaluru May 30 Real Kashmir vs. Hindustan FC 17:45 FSV Arena, Bengaluru

Story Continues

.