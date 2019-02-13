Leafs' struggling power play explodes with three goals in two minutes

To say that the Leafs were struggling with the man advantage heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Avalanche would be quite an understatement.

But Toronto’s dormant power play, which had only scored three times in the last 17 games, woke up in a big way at the Pepsi Center with three PP goals in less than two minutes.

Auston Matthews got the party started in the second period, capitalizing on a beauty setup from John Tavares behind the net. The Marner-Tavares-Matthews connection is just the kind of goal Leafs fans were expecting in bunches when Johnny T signed with Toronto in the summer.





Just over a minute later, Nazem Kadri connected on another dazzling display of passing as the Leafs took advantage of a four-minute double minor to Colorado’s J.T. Compher. Tavares seems to have found his power-play sweet spot, setting up wide-open teammates from the goal line next to the net.

Twenty-two seconds later and it was Kasperi Kapanen’s turn to get in on the action. The young Finn, who seems to be finding his scoring touch again, tallied his second goal of the night on a juicy rebound that popped out into the slot.

Such a sweet sound 🎶 Ping and in. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ikbFHqjDM7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 13, 2019





It took just one minute and 49 seconds for the Leafs to match the power-play goal total that they had posted in the previous 17 games. And while Toronto didn’t exactly set any team records, they sure came close.

Fastest three power-play goals by @MapleLeafs in a regular-season game (since 1933-34): 1:16 – Feb. 9, 1952 vs. MTL

1:26 – Oct. 30, 2006 vs. ATL

1:33 – Nov. 13, 1937 vs. CHI

1:38 – March 14, 1939 vs. NYA

1:49 – Jan. 7, 2011 at ATL

1:49 – Feb. 12, 2019 at COL#NHLStats #TORvsCOL pic.twitter.com/79dX7IvqNE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2019





