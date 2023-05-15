Leafs star Auston Matthews reiterates desire to stay with team long-term

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews reiterated his desire to remain with the organization during the team’s end-of-year media availability on Monday.

Matthews is eligible for a contract extension on July 1 and made it clear he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs amid speculation he may be open to moving after his contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

“My intention is to be here,” Matthews said. “I think I've reciprocated that before, how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me, the organization, my teammates."

Auston Matthews wants to remain with the Maple Leafs long-term. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Matthews won the Hart Trophy in 2021-22 and has been the focal point of the organization since being selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He posted 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games during the 2022-23 regular season. He also recorded five goals and 11 points in 11 playoff games, but failed to score a goal during the Maple Leafs’ second-round loss to the Florida Panthers.

He was a terrific all-around force, leading all NHL forwards in blocked shots during the regular season and the playoffs, prior to Toronto's elimination.

“I really do enjoy playing here, it’s a true honour," Matthews added. "The work that we're putting in to continue to strive for that end result is extremely motivating.”

Adds he'd like the extension done before next season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2023

Matthews admitted he played through minor injuries throughout the season but admitted "it's my job to push through that" when asked if it impacted his play during the year.

The 25-year-old didn’t want to expand when asked about the idea of the Core Four remaining together, wanting to remain with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, but said it’s out of his control.

“The sense is that it’s up in the air and I can’t really comment on that," Matthews said.