Leafs sign Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson to contract extensions

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson to contract extensions Friday.

Kapanen signed a three-year extension worth $3.2 million yearly, while Johnsson signed a four-year extension worth $3.4 million annually.

Kapanen is coming off a career-high 44 points in 78 games, which tied him for fifth in scoring on the Leafs. Johnsson had a breakthrough rookie year, recording 43 points in 73 games, while finishing eighth in voting for the Calder Trophy and just outside the top-three for the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

As shown by PuckPedia, Kapanen’s contract is heavy in signing bonuses.

Kapanen $3.2M Cap Hit with #Leafs:



Yr 1: $700K Salary / $3.7M Signing Bonus

Yr 2: $1.86M Salary / $1M Signing Bonus

Yr 3: $800K Salary / $1.54M Signing Bonus



RFA on expiry. Rep'd by @Acme_Sports https://t.co/BHGTYlJ8xn pic.twitter.com/ioXiemEfzi — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 28, 2019

The deals were reportedly close to being completed at the draft, and fit almost seamlessly in the $6.25 million in cap space created by trading Patrick Marleau to Carolina last weekend.

Toronto’s projected cap space is now just under $7-million approaching free-agency. The Leafs can still place Nathan Horton on long-term injury reserve, allowing them to exceed that number by $5.3 million.

With Kapanen and Johnsson extended at $3.2 and $3.4M respectively, we now show the Maple #Leafs with $6.9M in projected cap space with a roster size of 18 (11F 5D 2G)



Note: Horton is eligible to be placed on LTIR to exceed the upper limit by up to $5.3Mhttps://t.co/BPt2vFET34 pic.twitter.com/qTAbacMNHj — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 28, 2019

