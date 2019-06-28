Leafs sign Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson to contract extensions

Maple Leafs sign Kapanen and Johnsson to contract extensions. (Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson to contract extensions Friday.

Kapanen signed a three-year extension worth $3.2 million yearly, while Johnsson signed a four-year extension worth $3.4 million annually.

Kapanen is coming off a career-high 44 points in 78 games, which tied him for fifth in scoring on the Leafs. Johnsson had a breakthrough rookie year, recording 43 points in 73 games, while finishing eighth in voting for the Calder Trophy and just outside the top-three for the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

As shown by PuckPedia, Kapanen’s contract is heavy in signing bonuses.

The deals were reportedly close to being completed at the draft, and fit almost seamlessly in the $6.25 million in cap space created by trading Patrick Marleau to Carolina last weekend.

Toronto’s projected cap space is now just under $7-million approaching free-agency. The Leafs can still place Nathan Horton on long-term injury reserve, allowing them to exceed that number by $5.3 million.

