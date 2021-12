Leafs, Raptors, Senators to have 50 per cent fan capacity amid COVID-19 surge

TORONTO — The new COVID-19 surge is affecting sports fans in Ontario.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators will see their venue capacity reduced to 50 per cent at home games starting Saturday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled the new rules on Wednesday amid the rise of cases and the new Omicron variant.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," the Ontario government said in a release.

The rule, which also affects other sports leagues such as the Ontario Hockey League and American Hockey League, states that any venue with the capacity for 1,000 or more people, will see allowable limits capped at 50 per cent.

The first NBA or NHL game impacted will be the Raptors versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd., which owns the Leafs and Raptors, said it is currently "working through the logistics of implementing this change" for ticket holders, and will have more details within 24 hours.

The Ottawa Senators put out a similar statement, detailing what ticket holders can expect to happen in the following days.

"Season seat members will not be affected by today’s announcement and will have their seats guaranteed for the duration of the current capacity reduction," said the Senators. "Ticket holders who are likely to be affected by the reduction will soon be contacted by a member of the Senators account services’ team."

Additionally, MLSE is implementing an enhanced mask protocol within Scotiabank Arena beginning Saturday called "Operation Mask Up (or out)," which "requires all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building."

The Raptors marked a triumphant return to Scotiabank Arena in October after being forced to play their home games last season out of Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., due to border restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols in Toronto and Ontario.

Story continues

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, MLSE remains fully supportive of the province's decision, and we continue to work closely with our government and public health partners to protect against the spread of COVID-19 within our community," MLSE said in its statement.

MLSE had already required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press