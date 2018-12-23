Leafs' Patrick Marleau passes 'The Rocket' on the NHL's all-time goals list

Patrick Marleau may have 600 more regular season games under his belt than Maurice ‘The Rocket’ Richard, but the Maple Leafs star has surpassed the late Habs’ legend in the goals department nonetheless.

Just a few minutes into Toronto’s clash with the New York Rangers on Saturday night, the crafty 39-year-old tipped in a point shot from Morgan Rielly. Marleau’s great hands slowed down a puck that ended up baffling Alexandar Georgiev, the Rangers’ netminder, to open the game’s scoring.

Blink and you'll miss it. A quick redirect by Patrick Marleau off @mriles4's point shot opens the scoring tonight. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/z4BomcNeNY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 23, 2018





His tenth twine-tickler of the season gives him 545 regular season tallies in his career, and sole possession of 30th on the all-time goals list. The league’s active leader in games played with 1611 entered the contest tied with Richard following a goal against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 18.

The next target on Marleau’s hit list? Michel Goulet. The former Quebec Nordique and Chicago Blackhawk currently sits 29th with 548 goals in his career, three up on Marleau.

Patrick Marleau is officially better than Maurice ‘The Rocket’ Richard, right? (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

It should be noted that Richard only played 978 regular season games to reach 544 goals. Therefore, his 0.56 goals per game compared to Marleau’s 0.34 is a little more impressive. Yet, the numbers are the numbers.

So, does this mean that Marleau will also get his own Hollywood biopic? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

