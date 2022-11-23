Leafs' Morgan Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) and Buffalo Sabres' Jack Quinn (22) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury on Tuesday.

Rielly was hurt in a collision with with New York forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third period of Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders at home on Monday night.

Rielly has no goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season and is averaging 23 minutes of ice time.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following Tuesday’s practice that the 28-year-old Rielly doesn’t need surgery, adding there’s no firm timeline for his return beyond the minimum 24 days and 10 games required for going on long-term injured reserve.

Toronto's defense is also missing Jake Muzzin with a neck injury and T.J. Brodie with an injured oblique.

