Leafs' Morgan Rielly offered in-person hearing by NHL Department of Safety

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL Department of Safety.

A date and time for the hearing has yet to be determined.

The hearing comes as a result of Rielly cross-checking Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in the Senators' 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal. Greig jet down the ice for a loose puck and fired a slap shot into the net.

As Greig circled back up the ice by the boards, Rielly cross-checked him in the face. Greig stayed down for a bit as a scuffle took place between both sides.

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

If the Department of Player Safety determines that any supplemental discipline from an infraction will result in five games or less or a fine of more than US$5,000, the hearing is conducted by phone.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The department does, however, retain the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press