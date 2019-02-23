Leafs' Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau get emotional giving each other advice





Patrick Marleau’s relationship with Mitch Marner is a special one.

When he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs before the 2017-18 season, Marleau quickly became close with the former London Knight and Auston Matthews, who was entering his first season in the NHL. Marner, fresh off his rookie campaign, and Matthews were two of the youngest players on the team at the time and wanted to learn as much as they could from the experienced veteran.

In fact, it got to the point that Matthews himself would joke that Marleau has four kids at home and two on the road because of how much time he and Marner spent with the former San Jose Shark.

“It’s been awesome,” said Matthews back in December of 2017 about their relationship.

Now that Marner and Matthews have established themselves as stars in the NHL, one of them took the opportunity to show his appreciation to the man they learned so much from. During the most recent episode of Leaf to Leaf, an online show that the team produces where two teammates chat, things got a little emotional between Marleau and Marner when they asked each other for advice.

"For you, I would just realize how good you are. I don’t know if you realize how good you are, how great you are." WATCH >> https://t.co/elBfuBOr5R A heart-to-heart in Leaf to Leaf presented by Maple Leafs Insurance Provided by @AvivaCanada. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/z5Wcp2y9Ol — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 23, 2019





The respect that the two men at very different points in their career have for each other is apparent. Following Marleau’s kind words to the 21-year-old, it was his turn to hear from Marner.

“I would say the same to you,” he said to the 39-year-old with cloudy eyes in the full episode. “Realize how good you are and realize how, how you can play. Believe in yourself that you can make one-on-one decisions and make guys look stupid.”

The willingness of these two to be open with each other and a little vulnerable on camera is incredible. And from the outside looking it, this is a good reminder of just how valuable Marleau is to the team.

By sharing all that he’s learned in his 21-year career with players like Marner, Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen, he’s helping to set them and the rest of the team up for success.

With one season remaining on his three-year deal with the organization and no Stanley Cups to his name, we’re sure that he’ll do everything that he can on and off the ice to continue to lead this young, talented core.

Patrick Marleau has always been kind of a hockey dad to Mitch Marner and others since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

