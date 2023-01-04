Auston Matthews becomes fastest player in Leafs history to 500 points

Another night, another Auston Matthews milestone. (Getty)

Though it was subtle and unspectacular, Auston Matthews made some significant franchise history on Tuesday night.

With a secondary assist on William Nylander's 22nd goal of the season versus the Blues, Matthews became the fastest Maple Leafs player ever to reach 500 points, accomplishing the feat a whopping 50 games sooner than franchise legends Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive.

Matthews is the fifth-fastest active player to notch point No. 500, after Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid (369 games), Alex Ovechkin (373 games) and Evgeni Malkin (413 games).

Matthews grabbed point No. 501 in much more Matthews-esque fashion later in the frame, corralling a rolling puck and ripping one over the shoulder of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his 19th goal of the season to pull the Leafs within one.

