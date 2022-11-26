Leafs' Matt Murray criticized by Wild head coach for dislodging net

Matt Murray caught some flak from Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason after he appeared to knock the net off its moorings multiple times on Friday night. (Reuters)

Minnesota Wild Coach Dean Evason was not happy following his team's 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after Matt Murray knocked the net off the moorings multiple times.

The Wild’s bench boss did not shy away when the media asked if he felt the plays by Murray were intentional.

“100 percent. The second one, for sure, he literally…and (goaltending coach) Freddy Chabot said it’s a trend with that goaltender,” he said frustratedly to reporters post-game. “You can’t knock the net off three times and not get anything out of it.”

For all his displeasure, Evason did seem to have a point, especially in the second instance during the third period. An overhead camera showed Murray using his shoulder to dislodge the net, though it did not appear to affect any imminent scoring chances.

Here's the three instances today where Matt Murray had the net mysteriously dislodge on him from overhead (r @RussoHockey) pic.twitter.com/lap6pbIzhP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 25, 2022

During the other two opportunities, the Wild felt, especially with just under five minutes to go and their club pressing for a tying goal, something should have been done.

“I don’t understand it. It’s hard to ask them, you don’t want to yell at the refs all the time, but it didn’t make any sense how a goaltender could knock it off three times and there’s no repercussion.” Evason said.

Despite those comments, Murray had little to say about the issue and even seemed flabbergasted over the evening’s issues with the moorings.

“I don’t know what was going on there,” he said during his post-game scrum. “I use the net to push off all the time. For whatever reason tonight it just came off a little bit easier.”

Former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna came to Murray's defense on Twitter, pointing out that the nets weren't properly held down at Xcel Energy Center.

AGAIN. I'm so sick of this.



"Murray knocked the net off on purpose!"



NO. Full stop.



Watch the rink crew after. The Marsh Peg was not fully inserted and it took minimal pressure for the peg to shift upward and eject from the cavity in the concrete.



It FAILED. (1/3) — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) November 24, 2022

Whether or not the net coming off ended up dramatically helping the Maple Leafs may be up for debate, but what’s definitely true is that Matt Murray is finding his groove for Toronto.

Since returning from long-term injured reserve, the 28-year-old sits at 4-0-1, boasting a sparkling .942 save percentage and a pristine 2.00 goals against average.

