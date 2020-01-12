Leafs' Marner, Canucks' Hughes among final all-star picks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes were among the final four players voted by fans to join the upcoming NHL all-star weekend.

David Perron of the St. Louis Blues and T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals were also chosen.

Marner will join Toronto teammates Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen. Marner, who is second on the Leafs with 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) behind Matthews, will be making his first all-star game appearance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hughes is second among rookie defencemen and third among all rookies with 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) in 43 games. The 20-year-old is the third Canuck representing the Pacific Division, along with centre Elias Pettersson and goalie Jacob Markstrom.

After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup last spring, Perron is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 31-year-old has 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time all-star.

"It's real exciting," Perron said. "Thanks to all the people in St. Louis that helped me get here. I was disappointed, definitely when [it first] came out and I wasn't there. But I wouldn't want it any other way in the end."

'Great support' in St. Louis

Perron is set to be one of four Blues players at all-star weekend, joining goaltender Jordan Binnington, reigning playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly and captain Alex Pietrangelo. The host team launched a significant campaign to help get Perron selected, including billboards around St. Louis, and even Blues fan Jenna Fischer got in on it.

Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.

"Always had a lot of really great support throughout my career here, and in St. Louis, especially," Oshie said. "So to be going back to St. Louis there is a pretty cool story."

Story continues

Capitals players said Oshie deserved his first all-star honour, particularly in St. Louis.

"We all know he wants to go," Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom said Friday. "Especially it's his former hometown too, St. Louis. That would be something special for him."

Oshie joins fellow Capitals players Braden Holtby and John Carlson and head coach Todd Reirden for the Metropolitan Division at all-star weekend. Captain Alex Ovechkin opted not to participate and will serve a one-game suspension.