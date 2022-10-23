Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

·3 min read

WINNIPEG — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (2-3-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at Canada Life Centre, many clad in Leafs jerseys.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

New Jets head coach Rick Bowness recorded a loss in his season debut behind the bench. He missed the team's first four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Toronto led 3-1 after the second.

Dubois got Winnipeg on the scoreboard first when he took a cross-ice pass from Cole Perfetti, fired a shot and then went to the net and put in his own rebound at 4:17 of the first period.

Tavares made it 1-1 with 10 seconds remaining in a Toronto power play, sending a shot into the top corner on Hellebuyck's blocker side at 9:56.

The Leafs had a power play with three minutes remaining in the period that was notable for a hit on Mitch Marner.

Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo checked Marner from behind into the corner boards and he smacked his head. He got up slowly and went to the Toronto bench. He didn't play the rest of the period, but returned for the second.

Kampf's tiebreaking goal from the slot at 14:34 of the second period was set up by a nifty pass from Wayne Simmonds, who sent the puck back through his legs to Kampf.

Simmonds and Kyle Clifford, who picked up an assist for getting the puck to Simmonds, were making their season debuts with the Leafs.

The second period wound down with some fights, including one that led to another Toronto power play and Tavares' second goal, a tip of a Matthews' shot with 1:05 remaining.

Winnipeg had a man advantage early in the third, but the best chance was Dubois hitting the post for the second time in the game.

Bunting ended the scoring with a backhand shot into an empty net with 2:37 left.

The Leafs finished 2-for-3 on the power play and the Jets were 0-for-3.

ON A ROLL

Leafs forward William Nylander extended his point streak to four games, adding an assist to give him two goals and a pair of assists during that span.

NO EHLERS

The Jets were without top-line winger Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), who was put on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 18.

Ehlers is expected to also miss Monday's home game against St. Louis. He was replaced by Mason Appleton.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Leafs: At Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • MLB playoffs: Astros silence Yankees bats yet again, win ALCS Game 3 to move within 1 win of sweep, World Series

    Another dominant Astros pitching performance quieted Yankee Stadium and put Houston up 3-0 in the ALCS.

  • UFC 280: Islam Makhachev drops, submits Charles Oliveira for vacant lightweight title

    Makhachev dominated Oliveira from start to finish and ended the fight at 3:16 of the second round with an arm triangle.

  • Iran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

    Tehran denies supplying drones to Moscow in the Ukraine war. In a speech on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi struck a defiant tone on Iran's military sales in general, saying the country was now a popular prospective exporter of weapons. This, he said, had angered Iran's enemies who "do not want us to grow ... to conquer markets".

  • Taylor Hall stars as Bruins top Wild 4-3 in overtime

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home. Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild, keeping Minneso

  • Climber Elnaz Rekabi on house arrest in Iran after competing without hijab

    Rekabi’s apology was also reportedly forced.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is monitoring tanking, a ‘serious issue’

    Anticipating that teams might employ the strategy for a certain 2023 draft prospect, Adam Silver said the league will be “paying particular attention to the issue this year."

  • Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

    Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are off to a perfect start this postseason. Taking the formula that won them 106 games in the regular season — strong pitching and hitting home runs — the Astros kept rolling against the New York Yankees. Bregman connected for an early three-run homer, Valdez threw seven strong innings and the Astros edged the Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

  • Here's When You Can 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Free

    'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Here's how you can watch the Peanuts holiday special for Halloween 2022.

  • Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

    Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead. “We’re not going to come out any slower than we did today,” McCormick said after setting off another round of the Chas Chomp celebration in Houston's dugout.

  • Don Cherry responds to ex-colleague Tara Slone's critical comments

    The longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada shared his two cents on the impassioned Twitter thread posted by former co-worker Tara Slone.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP