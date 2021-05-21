Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

2 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher.

"He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. "He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely."

The incident occurred during the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win over Toronto in the opener of a first-round series.

Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

"He got hit and I was coming out of the zone," Perry said. "He fell and I tried to jump over him and unfortunately I caught my knee on his head. I don't know what else to do there. I know Johnny pretty well. I just hope he is OK."

Trainers from both teams rushed to the aid of Tavares, who seemed to be attempting to get to his feet but was clearly dazed. Tavares used a thumbs-up gesture as he was wheeled off the ice.

Toronto's Nick Foligno engaged Perry in a fight shortly after play resumed.

Tavares was playing in his 37th career playoff game and his 13th since signing a free-agent contract with Toronto prior to the 2018-19 season. Tavares recorded 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) over 56 games during the regular season.

--Field Level Media

