Leafs ink RFAs Alexander Kerfoot, Cody Ceci to extensions

Alexander Kerfoot lets it fly. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Two of Toronto’s July 1 acquisitions have been locked up, the Maple Leafs announced on Thursday.

Alexander Kerfoot, who was acquired from Colorado as part of the Nazem Kadri deal, was handed a four-year deal coming in at an AAV of $3.5 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The key return from Ottawa in the Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev trade, defenceman Cody Ceci, signed a one-year extension Thursday worth around $4.5 million.

This takes care of all the Leafs’ restricted free agents, except for one, of course.

With Nathan Horton’s $5.3M cap hit going on LTIR, Toronto will have just under $10 million per season available to try and lock up restricted free agent Mitch Marner.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports