Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin stretchered off ice after awkward fall

The Maple Leafs had a big bounce-back win in Game 2 of their series against the Blue Jackets, but a big win was marred by a terrifying incident with less than two minutes left in the contest.

As the time ticked down in the final frame, Leafs blueliner Jake Muzzin lost his footing after receiving a shove while coming around the Toronto net before falling awkwardly. He then slammed into Oliver Bjorkstrand, with his head and neck being the first points of contact.

Muzzin down on the ice after a few collisions, last with Bjorkstrand. Being attended to by the #LeafsForever trainer.

Muzzin tried to reach his feet, but was eventually instructed to lay down. He stayed on the ice for what seemed like an eternity while paramedics and team doctors examined him in front of an eerily empty and silent Scotiabank Arena.

When Muzzin was finally loaded up onto the stretcher, he was carted off the ice to stick taps from both benches and a pat from his partner Justin Holl.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs show support for Jake Muzzin as he is taken off the ice on a stretcher.

The Leafs did not provide a definitive update on Muzzin’s condition, but did reveal that the defenseman had been transported to hospital with vital signs and full use of his extremities, and they the club was awaiting the results of a full assessment.

Leafs captain John Tavares, who was close to Muzzin as medical officials tended to him, said that signs were “very positive” from his vantage point.

