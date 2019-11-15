Leafs' Auston Matthews apologizes after misdemeanour charge dismissed

A day after news that the disorderly conduct charge against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews from this summer had been dropped, the forward spoke to the media and offered a heartfelt apology for his actions and behaviour.

Matthews allegedly tried to enter the vehicle of a female security guard at 2:00 AM with a few of his buddies in Scottsdale, Ariz, over the summer. After the initial confrontation with the security guard, Matthews allegedly dropped his pants and gestured towards her.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two sides reportedly came to an agreement on Nov. 13 out of court and the issue was settled, according to the Toronto Star’s Dave Feschuk.

Coach Mike Babcock added that he thinks Matthews “has done a real good job of owning the situation, and moving on” since the situation became public — unbeknownst to any of the Leafs staff — on Twitter this fall.

Auston Matthews showed remorse for his actions. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports