Leafs' Auston Matthews causes 'uproar' with new tattoo

Is a tattoo considered tampering in the National Hockey League?

The Toronto Maple Leafs might want to check considering the new ink rookie star Auston Matthews is sporting.

A tattoo parlour in Scottsdale, Arizona, Matthews' off-season home, posted an Instagram message showing their artwork on the 19-year-old's upper left arm — a lion sporting a crown.

That prompted the L.A. Kings mascot Bailey to chime in:

Do Matthews and Bailey know something the rest of us don't?

Matthews has two years remaining on his entry-level contract that, once performance bonuses were factored in, paid him $3.8 million US, according to capfriendly.com. He will become a restricted free agent following July 1, 2019, which means the Kings could make him an offer, though it will cost them heavily in compensation.

Not to mention the Leafs are likely to lock up the Calder Trophy favourite with a long-term mega-millions deal before it comes to that, so Leafs fans shouldn't be concerned.

Now if the Arizona boy puts a coyote on the other arm, they might want to worry.