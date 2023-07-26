Leafs announce goaltender Matt Murray will be placed on long-term injured reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely and will be placed on long-term injured reserve before the start of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old went 14-8-2 with .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in 26 games in 2022-23 following last summer's trade with the Ottawa Senators.

The oft-injured Murray put in some decent showings with the Leafs, but was unable to stay out of the trainers room thanks to groin and ankle problems before suffering a concussion in April.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Murray has one season remaining on a four-year, US$25-million contract he signed with Ottawa in October 2020 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade. He was set to count close to $4.69 million against the salary cap next season after the Senators retained 25 per cent of his wages in the trade with Toronto.

As things stand, the Leafs will head into training camp with Ilya Samsonov and youngster Joseph Woll as their goalies. Samsonov was awarded a one-year, $3.55-million deal in arbitration over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press